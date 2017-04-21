Georgetown Students and Cuban Musicia...

Georgetown Students and Cuban Musicians Find Common Ground in Beethoven

In March, 12 Georgetown University music students went to Cuba to work with musicians at Lyceum Mozartiano de La Habana. This Saturday, the Cuban musicians will return the favor, performing a free concert at Gaston Hall with their DC counterparts.

