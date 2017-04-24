FILE - In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Senate Minority Leader...

In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York takes a question during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump could avert the risk of a government shutdown next weekend by stepping back from his demand that lawmakers fund his promised border wall with Mexico in a must-pass spending bill, Congress' two top Democrats said Monday, April 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.