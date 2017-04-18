Family Research Council: Gay Witches are Secretly Running Washington, D.C. - VIDEO
Hate group the Family Research Council has come out with some awful nonsense over the years but group "senior fellow" Robert Maginnis has possibly reached maximum stupid by suggesting that Washington, D.C., is run by evil gay witches. FRC's brand of stupid usually sticks to deity-based homophobia, leaving occult obsessions to the likes of satan-obsessed "If you look around Washington, you have Dupont Circle, famous for being the center of homosexuality in Washington, you have all sorts of activities down there that are pretty souring.
