Exchange rate flexibility has served region well'
In a blog post in advance of meetings in Washington DC this week, the director of the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department, Alejandro Werner, said: "Amid increasingly volatile external conditions, exchange rate flexibility has served the region well and should remain the first line of defense against shocks. Well-established monetary policy frameworks in the region are suited to limit the exchange rate pass-through to consumer prices."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaitin...
|6 min
|Ms Sassy
|11
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|18 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|290
|Obama to have surgery
|22 min
|Hateevil
|3
|Border wall bill likely included on the budget ...
|33 min
|Aponi
|2
|Alex Jones
|34 min
|Aponi
|3
|Unless You Repent ( LAKE OF FIRE )
|58 min
|acts 2 38
|11
|Delusional republicans think democrats are goin...
|1 hr
|Doug
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC