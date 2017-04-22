Exchange rate flexibility has served ...

Exchange rate flexibility has served region well'

Read more: Trinidad Guardian

In a blog post in advance of meetings in Washington DC this week, the director of the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department, Alejandro Werner, said: "Amid increasingly volatile external conditions, exchange rate flexibility has served the region well and should remain the first line of defense against shocks. Well-established monetary policy frameworks in the region are suited to limit the exchange rate pass-through to consumer prices."

