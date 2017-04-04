Elderly DC Man Dies After Being Stabb...

Elderly DC Man Dies After Being Stabbed On Anacostia Trail

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

An elderly man from Washington, D.C., has died after succumbing to stab wounds he sustained during a walk on a river trail in Anacostia. Since 75-year-old Leoncio Loza had been diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure, he made a point to follow his doctor's recommendation and take frequent walks in Kenilworth Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Isisi said today that we have a stupid Presiden... 7 min Aponi 2
Why do demos perfer to hire illegals over Ameri... 9 min Aponi 7
How did russia alter the election 1 hr Waikiki murders 59
Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!! 1 hr Waikiki murders 50
Obama hiding with Waldo? 1 hr Political Atheist 3
BillO Costing Fox Millions!!!!! 3 hr Political Atheist 3
Hillary's successor - Maxine Waters!! 4 hr Larry 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC