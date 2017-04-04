Elderly DC Man Dies After Being Stabbed On Anacostia Trail
An elderly man from Washington, D.C., has died after succumbing to stab wounds he sustained during a walk on a river trail in Anacostia. Since 75-year-old Leoncio Loza had been diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure, he made a point to follow his doctor's recommendation and take frequent walks in Kenilworth Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isisi said today that we have a stupid Presiden...
|7 min
|Aponi
|2
|Why do demos perfer to hire illegals over Ameri...
|9 min
|Aponi
|7
|How did russia alter the election
|1 hr
|Waikiki murders
|59
|Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!!
|1 hr
|Waikiki murders
|50
|Obama hiding with Waldo?
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|BillO Costing Fox Millions!!!!!
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|Hillary's successor - Maxine Waters!!
|4 hr
|Larry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC