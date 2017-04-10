Easter egg hunts around DC
If you're scrambling to find a D.C.-area egg hunt in time for Easter, hatch a plan to attend one of these egg-cellent events. The White House Easter Egg Roll and the Tudor Place Eggstravaganza are two iconic egg hunts in D.C. But tickets are limited and difficult to obtain.
