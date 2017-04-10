Dems: Trump's Tax Secrecy Complicates...

Dems: Trump's Tax Secrecy Complicates Legislative Overhaul

14 hrs ago

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters following a closed-door strategy session, March 28, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate's top Democrat says President Donald Trump's refusal to release his tax returns is going to make this year's promised overhaul of the tax code "much harder."

