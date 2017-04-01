Democrats have a new and surprising w...

Democrats have a new and surprising weapon on Capitol Hill: Power

There are 1 comment on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Democrats have a new and surprising weapon on Capitol Hill: Power. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer talks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer talks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,259

Location hidden
#1 19 hrs ago
do as we say or we shutdown the gov.seems the left has done this before. forget whats best for country,we have a way to shut her down.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barack Obama in Tahiti 2 min Political Atheist 15
How did russia alter the election 11 min Political Atheist 26
Massachusett Witch Hunt 25 min Political Atheist 2
Why did clinton and the dnc screw bernie 27 min Waikiki homeless ... 3
How do illegals who are felons help Sanctuary ... 27 min Political Atheist 22
Adam Schiff SUPPORTS Nunes... 32 min Political Atheist 1
Russian Spy Story Was made Up By NBC 41 min legal minds 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC