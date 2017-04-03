DC activists planning pot giveaway, Capitol Hill 'smoke in'
A marijuana advocacy group in the nation's capital plans to target members of Congress on Capitol Hill with two separate protests this April. The first protest will take place on April 20 - 4/20, the pot holiday - from "high noon" til about 5 p.m., Adam Eidinger and Nikolas Schiller, co-founders of the group DCMJ, told CNN.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!!
|2 min
|Political Atheist
|31
|Democrats have a new and surprising weapon on C...
|53 min
|kuda
|9
|No such thing as Muslim ban
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|7
|How did russia alter the election
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|49
|How do illegals who are felons help Sanctuary ...
|1 hr
|Aponi
|29
|Clinton foundation recived 145 million dollars ...
|2 hr
|Aponi
|29
|Our Presidents
|2 hr
|Julia
|3
