DC activists planning pot giveaway, Capitol Hill 'smoke in'

A marijuana advocacy group in the nation's capital plans to target members of Congress on Capitol Hill with two separate protests this April. The first protest will take place on April 20 - 4/20, the pot holiday - from "high noon" til about 5 p.m., Adam Eidinger and Nikolas Schiller, co-founders of the group DCMJ, told CNN.

