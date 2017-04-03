D.C. student arrested over apparent school threat on social media
A 16-year-old student at Eastern Senior High School in Northeast Washington was arrested Monday after police said they found a photo of the teenager on Instagram with the words "school shooter" and two gun emojis. Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said the Instagram post was discovered by a school administrator and brought to police attention.
