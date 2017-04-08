D.C. police solve 8-year murder myste...

D.C. police solve 8-year murder mystery; arrest boyfriend of woman who vanished from home in 2009

11 hrs ago

D.C. police on Friday arrested the boyfriend of a woman who disappeared from her Northwest Washington home nearly a decade ago and whose body has never been found, the District's police chief said. Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz, now in his early 50s, is being charged with murder, said the acting chief, Peter Newsham.

