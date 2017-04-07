D.C. police officer charged with robbing 15-year-old girl after paying for sex acts

A D.C. police officer has been charged with paying a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity in Anne Arundel County, Md., and then robbing her at gunpoint to get his money back, according to law enforcement authorities. Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, 27, of Glenn Dale in Prince George's County, was ordered detained Friday until his next court hearing, which yet to be set.

