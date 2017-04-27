D.C. police arrest 15-year-old girl in 3 burglaries in Northeast Washington
A 15-year-old girl has been charged with burglarizing three residences in the Michigan Park area of Northeast Washington this month and stealing phones, credit cards, computer equipment and, in one case, a guitar, according to D.C. police. Police said the first break-in occurred about 5:45 p.m. on April 11 in the 1600 block of Crittenden Street NE when a person broke in through an unlocked rear door and stole a cellphone, credit cards and other person items.
