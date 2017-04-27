D.C. police arrest 15-year-old girl i...

D.C. police arrest 15-year-old girl in 3 burglaries in Northeast Washington

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with burglarizing three residences in the Michigan Park area of Northeast Washington this month and stealing phones, credit cards, computer equipment and, in one case, a guitar, according to D.C. police. Police said the first break-in occurred about 5:45 p.m. on April 11 in the 1600 block of Crittenden Street NE when a person broke in through an unlocked rear door and stole a cellphone, credit cards and other person items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexico and Canada 38 min CheeseCake Joe 2
What will the dumbass pack do 1 hr Aponi 5
Chump's bait and switch.... 2 hr Liar in Chief 15
Why do demos like enemas so much 2 hr lol 4
Flynn 2 hr Liar in Chief 5
Hows the hillary for president going 3 hr Liar in Chief 9
Obama considered "gayness"... 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,342 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC