D.C. man Becomes First to Receive Sentence for Revenge Porn
Our opinions are unbiased and unfiltered, and we never hold back. But the most important voice in D.C. sports is yours that's why our [] CBS Sports Radio 1580 CONNECT WITH CBS SPORTS RADIO Listen Live Click Here Latest Sports News & Blogs Click Here Follow The CBS Sports Radio Facebook.com/CBSSportsRadio Twitter: @CBSSportsRadio Contact Studio: 1-855-212-4CBS Email: [email protected] Address 1015 Half Street, SE Washington, [] D.C. man Becomes First to Receive Sentence for Revenge Porn This case was the first trial of the "Criminalization of Non-Consensual Pornography Act of 2014," also referred to as "revenge porn."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|2 min
|Civic Infidel
|220
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|5 min
|Civic Infidel
|13
|Election: rigged!!
|11 min
|Civic Infidel
|6
|Maxine Waters = this forum's Democrats
|12 min
|Civic Infidel
|14
|"I'm sending an Armada"
|30 min
|District10
|18
|Deporting illegals has increased
|46 min
|lol
|4
|Another demo goes bananas
|52 min
|Liar in Chief
|14
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC