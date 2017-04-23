Congress returns to work days before possible government shutdown

Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill Monday facing the prospect of a government shutdown by the end of the week and a politically perilous decision on whether to attempt another overhaul of the health insurance law known as Obamacare . After years of avoiding the kind of budget brinksmanship that led to a shutdown in 2013, Congress is once again bracing for a series of high-stakes negotiations that will decide whether hundreds of thousands of Marylanders employed by the federal government will show up to work next week.

