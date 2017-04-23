Congress returns to work days before possible government shutdown
Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill Monday facing the prospect of a government shutdown by the end of the week and a politically perilous decision on whether to attempt another overhaul of the health insurance law known as Obamacare . After years of avoiding the kind of budget brinksmanship that led to a shutdown in 2013, Congress is once again bracing for a series of high-stakes negotiations that will decide whether hundreds of thousands of Marylanders employed by the federal government will show up to work next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaitin...
|14 min
|Retribution
|36
|Trump admin: Tax cuts for the wealthy will pay ...
|26 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|12
|Delusional republicans think democrats are goin...
|32 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|13
|House and Senate Republicans to pass a budget b...
|55 min
|District10
|2
|Demos must be for drugs
|58 min
|District10
|2
|If government shuts down
|1 hr
|Weary
|1
|Border wall bill likely included on the budget ...
|1 hr
|Weary
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC