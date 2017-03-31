Civic NationVoice: What Happens When ...

Civic NationVoice: What Happens When Michelle Obama Surprises DC Students

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Forbes.com

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Reach Higher initiative was born out of a conversation between two old friends during the government shutdown of 2013. Education Secretary Arne Duncan invited Mrs. Obama to his office to discuss how she could use her bully pulpit to support students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nancy Pelosi invited to tour 14 min Piel 2
Trump Mob Boss Getting Sued By Ethics Investiga... 45 min Piel 4
Russian Spy Story Was made Up By NBC 1 hr Piel 4
Cnn 1 hr Piel 1
Trumps inadequacy to govern 2 hr Loser 15
Fox Farce 3 hr Piel 2
Confession: Obama spyed on Trump 3 hr Piel 31
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC