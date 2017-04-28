Check Out This Map of 10 Metro-Access...

Check Out This Map of 10 Metro-Accessible Running Trails in Washington

The sun is finally shining, and there's no better time to dust off your running shoes and start hitting the trails again. But where to begin? Just ask Park Van Ness , who put together this handy dandy map of some of the area's best Metro-accessible running trails.

