Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for war crime victims in Balochistan

Washington D C [United States], Apr.7 :The pro-independence American Friends of Balochistan will hold a candlelight vigil for victims of Pakistan crimes against humanity in Balochistan at Dupont Circle in Washington D C on the evening of April 13. The AFB said the significance of the day is "Butcher of Balochistan", Pakistan former army chief, coup leader and dictator Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who started a brutal military operation against the Baloch people in 2005, will be in Washington D C to speak at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, just one block away from Dupont Circle.

