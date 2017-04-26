Border Wall 'Will Get Built and Help ...

Border Wall 'Will Get Built and Help Stop Drugs, Human Trafficking'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

As President Donald Trump prepares to mark his first 100 days in office April 29, the White House issued a scorecard trumpeting "historic accomplishments" and saying he had accomplished more in that time than any president since Franklin Roosevelt. With little to show in legislative victories so far, the Trump administration would love to claim achievements on Capitol Hill by that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 stages of jihad 45 min District10 9
Abc poll 48 min Aponi 12
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 1 hr Foxy 309
Trump Wants To Add $2 Trillion To Defecit 1 hr lol 3
How's That New Wall Coming Along? HAHAHAHaHAHA! 1 hr lol 9
Paul Ryan 2 hr lol 1
Hillary created "blame Russia" meme.... 2 hr Aponi 7
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC