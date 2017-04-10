Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel

Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Longtime host Bill O'Reilly is leaving the Fox News Channel, departing his prime-time program which has been the top-rated cable show in that time slot for the past 18 years. "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the FOX News Channel," the network said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who's surprised by this? 48 min Aponi 5
The Rich Life - The Sad Life 3 hr no vote 1
the problem with islamophobia.... 4 hr no vote 4
For dummies the problem isn't their lies it's t... 4 hr no vote 30
Add Coal jobs to the list of lies 8 hr Finallyjustice 44
Chelsea Clinton's Cheerleading Cult.... 8 hr Waikiki murderers 11
get a outside investigation started 10 hr waiting on hearings 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC