Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel

Longtime host Bill O'Reilly is leaving the Fox News Channel, departing his prime-time program which has been the top-rated cable show in that time slot for the past 18 years. "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the FOX News Channel," the network said.

