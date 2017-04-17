Army say 1 dead and 2 injured after h...

Army say 1 dead and 2 injured after helicopter crashes on Maryland golf course / Courtesy of CNN

The Latest on a military helicopter crash in southern Maryland : 5:20 p.m. The U.S. Army says one crew member died and two were injured when a helicopter crashed in Maryland during a routine training flight. The U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Monday evening that the UH-60 Blackhawk that crashed is from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

