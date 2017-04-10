Anti Pakistan protest in Washington DC against death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Washington DC [U.S.], Apr. 14 : The pro-independence American Friends of Balochistan organized a candlelight vigil for victims of Pakistan's crimes against humanity in Balochistan at the Dupont Circle in Washington D.C. last evening, and also called on the global community to stop Pakistan from executing Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav The protesters including Baloch, Indian, Afghans and various Jewish groups together condemned the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court. Ahmar Mastikhan of the American Friends of Balochistan said, "I strongly condemn Pakistan military for giving death sentence in a military court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.