After Gaffes On Anti-Semitism, Trump Pledges To Fight It

After a rocky first few months in office, in which his White House was accused of demonstrating a lack of sensitivity and understanding to the Holocaust, President Trump delivered a full address in an attempt to correct this perception. Trump, the keynote speaker at the Days of Remembrance ceremony on Capitol Hill, sponsored by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, hit on all the notes mainstream American Jewish organizations typically sound themselves as he delivered a powerful commitment to battle anti-Semitism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.