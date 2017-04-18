a Washington Weeka picks Ifill successor

a Washington Weeka picks Ifill successor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Current

He succeeds the late Gwen Ifill, a trailblazing journalist and public TV icon who "This is a wild time in American politics and the opportunity to bring together the best reporters every Friday night for civil, engaging discussion is something that makes me thrilled and humbled and excited at the same time," Costa said. "I think it's also a program with such integrity, and my goal is to continue to follow the example of Gwen and all the other previous moderators."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After sex video, S. Korea accused of targeting ... 13 min Perry 2
"I'm sending an Armada" 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 27
Demos please explain 2 hr saywhat 10
Another demo goes bananas 3 hr teacher 30
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 3 hr UidiotRaceMakeWor... 229
George Norcross and cronies sabotage and use a... 4 hr lol 2
Deporting illegals has increased 4 hr Aponi 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC