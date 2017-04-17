A story of union waste

A story of union waste

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Lost in the shuffle of health care debates and Syrian airstrikes, America's most boisterous union recently released its 2016 financials. The Service Employees International Union - the catalyst of the Fight for $15 and a Union campaign - reveals exactly how union bosses spent member dues money last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Hair Day 7 min Native ... 1
Young demos 7 min Liar in Chief 3
Things to think about 9 min Liar in Chief 25
China wants more american coal 14 min Liar in Chief 6
How did russia alter the election 48 min Aponi 104
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 57 min Julia 157
What do these have in common 57 min Aponi 16
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC