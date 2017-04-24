a Bravea Syrian women answer call to make their voices heard in Washington
Ahed Festuk stood outside the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Dick Durbin, D- Ill., waiting for an aide to come and collect her. With her long blond hair, black jeans and flowered scarf, she looked very much like any other millennial living in her adopted home of Brooklyn, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama considered "gayness"...
|2 min
|The Warden
|7
|Obama's globalist cronies have control of CBS News
|23 min
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|40 min
|Trump is Goood
|20,977
|If Chump really wants to raise his approval rat...
|1 hr
|District10
|3
|Obama's globalist cronies are targeting Fox New...
|2 hr
|Local
|1
|Virgin Group's Sir Richard Branson speaks out a...
|6 hr
|no vote
|1
|Obama said
|8 hr
|District10
|19
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC