A big week in Washington, but not for the rest of America
On Monday, when the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to recommend Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court, it will kick off a furious week that may forever change the world's most deliberative body. In the Senate, there's a precedent for needing 60 votes to cut off debate on basically anything.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fbi deputy director got paid
|16 min
|Aponi
|1
|How did russia alter the election
|18 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|44
|Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!!
|23 min
|Aponi
|17
|Kentucky Indicative of ALL States
|1 hr
|Frank Underwood
|4
|if trump uses nuclear opinion on gorsuch
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|Chuck Todd Is A Liar
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|11
|John Podesta RUSSIAN CONNECTION...
|4 hr
|dem wong ho
|9
