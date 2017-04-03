4 things to know about Equal Pay Day

4 things to know about Equal Pay Day

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Equal Pay Day is being held Tuesday to highlight wage discrimination against women. Activists are holding rallies around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do demos perfer to hire illegals over Ameri... 1 hr Aponi 8
How did russia alter the election 1 hr Aponi 60
Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!! 2 hr iN aRe A 57
Isisi said today that we have a stupid Presiden... 3 hr America 5
Easy question for demo 3 hr little Johnny 4
Hillary's successor - Maxine Waters!! 4 hr Aponi 5
BillO Costing Fox Millions!!!!! 4 hr Aponi 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC