4 things to know about Equal Pay Day
Equal Pay Day is being held Tuesday to highlight wage discrimination against women. Activists are holding rallies around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do demos perfer to hire illegals over Ameri...
|1 hr
|Aponi
|8
|How did russia alter the election
|1 hr
|Aponi
|60
|Susan Rice unmasked Mike Flynn!!!
|2 hr
|iN aRe A
|57
|Isisi said today that we have a stupid Presiden...
|3 hr
|America
|5
|Easy question for demo
|3 hr
|little Johnny
|4
|Hillary's successor - Maxine Waters!!
|4 hr
|Aponi
|5
|BillO Costing Fox Millions!!!!!
|4 hr
|Aponi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC