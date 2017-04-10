2 Secret Service officers fired over ...

2 Secret Service officers fired over White House breach

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Two US Secret Service officers, both with less than a year on the job, were fired over a March 10 security breach in which a man climbed over the White House fence and remained on the grounds undetected for over 15 minutes. WASHINGTON: Two US Secret Service officers were fired over a March 10 security breach in which a man climbed over the White House fence and remained on the grounds undetected for over 15 minutes, security officials told CNN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do democrats cry so much? 4 min Aponi 12
Sean Spicer 10 min Liar in Chief 2
Bill Clinton Was a Cheater 15 min Liar in Chief 5
Some Tramp Putin love republicans would like to... 42 min Political Atheist 13
Surprise more undisclosed Russian connections 43 min Political Atheist 23
Barack Obama in Tahiti 46 min Political Atheist 34
The Devil Won't Win 2 hr Easter Bunny 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC