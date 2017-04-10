2 Secret Service officers fired over White House breach
Two US Secret Service officers, both with less than a year on the job, were fired over a March 10 security breach in which a man climbed over the White House fence and remained on the grounds undetected for over 15 minutes. WASHINGTON: Two US Secret Service officers were fired over a March 10 security breach in which a man climbed over the White House fence and remained on the grounds undetected for over 15 minutes, security officials told CNN.
