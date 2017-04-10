10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, third left, lays flowers at a place near the Tekhnologichesky Institute subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. A bomb blast tore through a subway train deep under Russia's second-largest city Monday, killing several people and wounding many more in a chaotic scene that left victims sprawled on a smoky platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.