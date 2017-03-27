Yorba Linda could name its first dog ...

Yorba Linda could name its first dog park after President Nixon's dog Checkers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Richard Nixon plays with the family's cocker spaniel, Checkers, at his Washington, D.C., home on Sept. 28, 1952 when he was the Republican vice presidential nominee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just can't work with DEMOCRATS 3 min Donald duck Von T... 3
Republicans are incompetent and incapable of go... 6 min Donald duck Von T... 3
Chris Christie is a big Liar 18 min forrest trump 7
democrats implode 52 min Donald duck Von T... 15
Add Coal jobs to the list of lies 1 hr wise one 11
Trump the FBI,and defense contractors.. 2 hr Mike 1
Von Tramp conman supporters list of excuses and... 3 hr Donald duck Von T... 26
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC