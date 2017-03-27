Woman strikes Capitol Police cruiser in Washington DC, taken into custody
A woman struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser with a vehicle near the Capitol on Wednesday morning and was taken into custody, police said. The incident occurred near the Botanic Gardens.
