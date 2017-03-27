With cherry blossoms in bloom, Washington is the place to see
The iconic pale pink flowers brought to the US from Japan as a gift are in bloom and Washington, DC hasn't looked this beautiful! The US capital's National Cherry Blossom Festival, which lasts until April 16, has seen thousands of nature lovers descend on DC's Tidal Basin to see the famous flowers. The National Cherry Blossom Festival began in Washington, DC on Saturday and will last until April 16. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Thousands have begun a trek to the US capital's Tidal Basin to observe the flowers.
