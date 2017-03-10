Wilson High student and Metro police officer scuffle at train station

A Wilson High School student was arrested by Metro Transit Police Friday after a scuffle between the teenaged girl and a police officer who tried to stop her for allegedly fare- jumping inside the Tenleytown station, transit officials said. During the confrontation, an officer used a chemical spray to help subdue the teenager as the pair struggled about 4:20 p.m., said Dan Stessel, a Metro spokesman.

