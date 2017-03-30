White House tells lawmakers probing Russia: Come see intel yourselves
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 30, 2017, about the actions of Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. as the panel continues to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the web of contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add Coal jobs to the list of lies
|21 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|36
|well people of america dont take spicer words a...
|24 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Tramp University provides a lesson in deception...
|26 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Trump is good for America
|1 hr
|Sum ting wong
|1
|Trump Says: How Do Ya Like Me Now ?
|1 hr
|WATCHDOG
|17
|What is deadly GEORGE "mysteriously dies" LUNDY... (May '14)
|1 hr
|Diana Vickery
|9
|Did Americans vote for Trump’s kids to be presi...
|3 hr
|Sam
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC