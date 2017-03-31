Washington in the Age of Dona t

Washington in the Age of Dona t

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

Over the past week, Washington's learned more and more about what sets off President Trump and his top officials: If you're a reporter in the White House Press Briefing Room, don't shake your head at Sean Spicer , unless you want a dressing-down from the lectern. If you work at the Energy Department, don't write phrases like "climate change," "emissions reduction" or "Paris Agreement," lest you want to provoke a visceral reaction from Energy Secretary Rick Perry .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Petition cable company to drop CNN 45 min Donald duck Von T... 2
Demos cry about the facts 50 min Donald duck Von T... 27
How did russia alter the election 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 6
Did Americans vote for Trump’s kids to be presi... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 8
all big fat ritch in white house 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
How do illegals who are felons help Sanctuary ... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 5
America is run by Corrupt Jersey Hacks 2 hr Aponi 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,971,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC