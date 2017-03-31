Washington in the Age of Dona t
Over the past week, Washington's learned more and more about what sets off President Trump and his top officials: If you're a reporter in the White House Press Briefing Room, don't shake your head at Sean Spicer , unless you want a dressing-down from the lectern. If you work at the Energy Department, don't write phrases like "climate change," "emissions reduction" or "Paris Agreement," lest you want to provoke a visceral reaction from Energy Secretary Rick Perry .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Petition cable company to drop CNN
|45 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Demos cry about the facts
|50 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|27
|How did russia alter the election
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
|Did Americans vote for Trump’s kids to be presi...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|8
|all big fat ritch in white house
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|How do illegals who are felons help Sanctuary ...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|America is run by Corrupt Jersey Hacks
|2 hr
|Aponi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC