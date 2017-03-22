Washington D.C.'s $500M Gramercy Dist...

Washington D.C.'s $500M Gramercy District Taking Shape

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

A more than $500 million development will soon begin taking shape just outside of Washington, D.C., "Gramercy District" is a smart city project by 22 Capital Partners, a venture builder private entity company. According to Vicki Bendure of Bendure Communications, the group recently started taking reservations for space in the first mixed-use building, which will include approximately 350 luxury apartments, up to 44,500 sq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Clinton Americas Biggest Loser Ever 14 min Aponi 12
Judge Jerome Simandle accepted Kickbacks 58 min Fernando 1
George Norcross had Mob Arrested 1 hr Kat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Terrance 20,919
In the news today 1 hr Aponi 1
For dummies the problem isn't their lies it's t... 1 hr Aponi 26
Its odd can a demo explain it 1 hr Aponi 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC