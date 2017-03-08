Washington-area priest will serve as ...

Washington-area priest will serve as the new auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The newest bishop helping to lead the Washington area's Catholics will be a lifelong resident of the region who has served as a priest in several of its churches. The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh... 5 min Screwed By The GOP 38
Elizabeth Warren has no clue.... 14 min Political Atheist 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 min democrat 20,878
Presidential FELON 18 min Waikiki shyit water 1
Von Tramp is going to build a wall and make YOU... 22 min Political Atheist 19
Dumbo proposes cuts to TSA, Coast Guard, to pay... 30 min Political Atheist 2
Trump ( ROMANS CHAPTER ONE) 58 min REPENT 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC