Washington-area priest will serve as the new auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese
The newest bishop helping to lead the Washington area's Catholics will be a lifelong resident of the region who has served as a priest in several of its churches. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|5 min
|Screwed By The GOP
|38
|Elizabeth Warren has no clue....
|14 min
|Political Atheist
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|democrat
|20,878
|Presidential FELON
|18 min
|Waikiki shyit water
|1
|Von Tramp is going to build a wall and make YOU...
|22 min
|Political Atheist
|19
|Dumbo proposes cuts to TSA, Coast Guard, to pay...
|30 min
|Political Atheist
|2
|Trump ( ROMANS CHAPTER ONE)
|58 min
|REPENT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC