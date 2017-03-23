VP Pence On Obamacare Repeal Failure:...

VP Pence On Obamacare Repeal Failure: 'Congress Just Wasn't Ready'

New Hampshire Public Radio

Vice President Mike Pence seen here at a rally in January in Washington, DC on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to West Virginia Saturday where he met with small business owners before delivering public remarks, which included some lines about repealing Barack Obama's health care law, a day after Republicans efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act went down in flames.

