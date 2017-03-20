Two women shot, wounded in NE Washing...

Two women shot, wounded in NE Washington.

The shooting occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Blaine Street, said Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman. Both women were described as conscious and breathing after the shooting.

