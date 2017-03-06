Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in No...

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Northwest D.C.'s Brightwood lists for $369,900

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 5512 Ninth St. NW, Unit #2, in D.C.'s Brightwood neighborhood is listing for $369,900. Shifting your focus from the subway to bus routes as your public transit option allows for greater flexibility in your choice of a place to live in the Washington region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh... 28 min The black grand w... 5
Wiretap happened!! Trump is right..... 57 min District10 21
Keep searching breitbart for your excuses! 2 hr Donald Rump 21
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 4 hr RushFan666 246
Dedicated to William "Ryan" Owens 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
Hospitals 4 hr Retired Employee 1
did yall see trump big wiretap wow just wonder ... 5 hr news update 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC