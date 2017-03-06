Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Northwest D.C.'s Brightwood lists for $369,900
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 5512 Ninth St. NW, Unit #2, in D.C.'s Brightwood neighborhood is listing for $369,900. Shifting your focus from the subway to bus routes as your public transit option allows for greater flexibility in your choice of a place to live in the Washington region.
