Trump going outside Washington for su...

Trump going outside Washington for support on health bill

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

President Donald Trump is deploying an outside and inside strategy to fulfill his campaign promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare," seeking support beyond Washington before making an in-person pitch on Capitol Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chumpcare, can you keep your own Dr? 12 min Piel 28
Stupid Gov Christie and Corrupt George Norcrosa 23 min RICO 2
Nancy pelosi : She has Parkinson's, she is unfi... 1 hr Doug 13
Wiretaps: NSA dodges FACTS! 2 hr Doug 2
No one 2 hr no one 2
About the "right" to healthcare in America 2 hr Political Atheist 10
Web Hubbell's daughter makes good.... 2 hr Political Atheist 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC