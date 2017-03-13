Trump budget: Defense spending a prio...

Trump budget: Defense spending a priority over agency money

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

President Donald Trump is unveiling a $1.15 trillion budget, a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes a dozen departments to finance a significant increase in the military and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Thursday's scheduled budget release will upend Washington with cuts to long-promised campaign targets like foreign aid and the Environmental Protection Agency as well as strong congressional favorites such as medical research, help for homeless veterans and community development grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fitzburg menace caught 2 min Aponi 18
Hawaiian judges insane 23 min Aponi 1
Blue lives matter 28 min Aponi 1
Trump one of the best 33 min Aponi 1
Psyco Trump losing it with lies 1 hr Sobb 4
Breaking!!! Rachael Maddow Has Chump's Tax Return! 1 hr Well Well 58
John "Songbird" McCain still in a fever.... 1 hr Well Well 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,585,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC