Trump budget: Defense spending a priority over agency money
President Donald Trump is unveiling a $1.15 trillion budget, a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes a dozen departments to finance a significant increase in the military and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Thursday's scheduled budget release will upend Washington with cuts to long-promised campaign targets like foreign aid and the Environmental Protection Agency as well as strong congressional favorites such as medical research, help for homeless veterans and community development grants.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fitzburg menace caught
|2 min
|Aponi
|18
|Hawaiian judges insane
|23 min
|Aponi
|1
|Blue lives matter
|28 min
|Aponi
|1
|Trump one of the best
|33 min
|Aponi
|1
|Psyco Trump losing it with lies
|1 hr
|Sobb
|4
|Breaking!!! Rachael Maddow Has Chump's Tax Return!
|1 hr
|Well Well
|58
|John "Songbird" McCain still in a fever....
|1 hr
|Well Well
|6
