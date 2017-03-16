Trump budget calls for funding to store nuclear waste

And that may reflect a sense of momentum on Capitol Hill to find some sort of way to deal with the massive amounts of nuclear waste at plants such as the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station , even though moving the spent fuel would take years. The new administration unveiled its first budget blueprint on Thursday and proposed spending $121 million for starters to "initiate a robust interim storage program" while also looking at reviving the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository in Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.