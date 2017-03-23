Trump aide with Russia ties offers to talk to House panel
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., left, speaks with Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017. The White House claimed vindication while Nunes privately apologized in the wake of his decision to brief President Donald Trump on secret intelligence intercepts related to a probe of Russian interference in the election.
