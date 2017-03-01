Trump administration looking north fo...

Trump administration looking north for guidance in a few policy areas

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

The Trump administration has been looking north lately for some guidance on policy-making. The latest example appears to be Canada's reform a generation ago of its air-traffic control system, which is now catching attention in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 1 hr duck soup 149
Judge Jerome Simandle corrupt 6 hr Jim 1
What happened to huma 6 hr Political Atheist 3
Help name Obama's new book... 6 hr Political Atheist 11
Revenue Rose in 2016 for Top 10 Law Firms That ... 7 hr Stedman 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Lilith 20,862
Obama lies 8 hr Truth 47
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC