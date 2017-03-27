There's Never Been a Better Time to Eat Sandwiches in Washington
From left, the Chicky Chick at Smoked and Stacked; Straw Stick & Brick Delicatessen's roast beef; the pastrami-bacon BLT at On Rye; the club sandwich at Community; and Bird's Eye Sandwich Shop's fried-chicken sandwich. Food Styling by Lisa Cherkasky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne...
|1 hr
|THINK
|31
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|whats maybe nunes hiding why won he tell anyone...
|2 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Bring back slavery and make them work. (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|Head chop
|60
|Wire tap inappropriate and real
|3 hr
|Aponi
|10
|is another storm maybe on the way to washington...
|3 hr
|Aponi
|8
|My favorite demo
|3 hr
|Aponi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC