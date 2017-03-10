The Top U.S. Diplomat No Longer Recei...

The Top U.S. Diplomat No Longer Receives Visits From Other Top Diplomats

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Government Executive

In normal times, a visit by the foreign minister of one of America's closest allies would be coordinated by the State Department from start to finish, with a meeting between the minister and the secretary of State in the midst of it. But in US president Donald Trump's Washington, not only did secretary of State Rex Tillerson not meet Mexican foreign minister Luis Videgaray on a March 9 visit; his chief spokesman didn't even know Videgaray was in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Gave Money to Muslim Countries 3 min Aponi 14
Work place violence acording to obama 8 min Aponi 4
Chump Fires 46 Federal Prosecutors!!!!! 9 min Aponi 7
News Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al... 12 min Waikiki shyit water 92
Illegal facts 12 min Aponi 6
Chump Claims Obamacare Was Designed To Fail In ... 14 min Aponi 4
News Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh... 23 min District10 45
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC