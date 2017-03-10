The Top U.S. Diplomat No Longer Receives Visits From Other Top Diplomats
In normal times, a visit by the foreign minister of one of America's closest allies would be coordinated by the State Department from start to finish, with a meeting between the minister and the secretary of State in the midst of it. But in US president Donald Trump's Washington, not only did secretary of State Rex Tillerson not meet Mexican foreign minister Luis Videgaray on a March 9 visit; his chief spokesman didn't even know Videgaray was in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Gave Money to Muslim Countries
|3 min
|Aponi
|14
|Work place violence acording to obama
|8 min
|Aponi
|4
|Chump Fires 46 Federal Prosecutors!!!!!
|9 min
|Aponi
|7
|Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al...
|12 min
|Waikiki shyit water
|92
|Illegal facts
|12 min
|Aponi
|6
|Chump Claims Obamacare Was Designed To Fail In ...
|14 min
|Aponi
|4
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|23 min
|District10
|45
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC