The Top U.S. Diplomat No Longer Receives Visits From Other Top Diplomats

In normal times, a visit by the foreign minister of one of America's closest allies would be coordinated by the State Department from start to finish, with a meeting between the minister and the secretary of State in the midst of it. But in US president Donald Trump's Washington, not only did secretary of State Rex Tillerson not meet Mexican foreign minister Luis Videgaray on a March 9 visit; his chief spokesman didn't even know Videgaray was in the city.

