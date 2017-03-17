The Republican bill to repeal Obamacare has made Obamacare repeal less likely

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events House Speaker Paul D. Ryan gives a presentation about a Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 8. On Thursday, a crucial House committee barely passed the Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare. By a slim 19-to-17 majority, the House Budget Committee advanced the American Health Care Act , but all of the Democrats on the committee, as well as three Republicans, voted against it.

