The Republican bill to repeal Obamacare has made Obamacare repeal less likely
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events House Speaker Paul D. Ryan gives a presentation about a Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 8. On Thursday, a crucial House committee barely passed the Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare. By a slim 19-to-17 majority, the House Budget Committee advanced the American Health Care Act , but all of the Democrats on the committee, as well as three Republicans, voted against it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fitzburg menace running wild
|9 min
|Aponi
|5
|For the Russophobes....
|16 min
|Aponi
|7
|Trump one of the best
|18 min
|Aponi
|4
|Pelosis face
|30 min
|Aponi
|1
|What Obama Did
|33 min
|Aponi
|9
|The mass menace
|36 min
|Aponi
|1
|Where's Hillary?
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|30
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC