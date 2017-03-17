The Republican bill to repeal Obamaca...

The Republican bill to repeal Obamacare has made Obamacare repeal less likely

Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events House Speaker Paul D. Ryan gives a presentation about a Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 8. On Thursday, a crucial House committee barely passed the Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare. By a slim 19-to-17 majority, the House Budget Committee advanced the American Health Care Act , but all of the Democrats on the committee, as well as three Republicans, voted against it.

