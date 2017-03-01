The Nation's Mayors to Bring United Front to Washington on Behalf of Cities, Metro Residents
On the heels of President Trump's joint address to Congress, U.S. mayors are traveling to the nation's capital to press federal lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Appropriations Committee Chair Rodney Frelinghuysen, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Bill Shuster on key issues important to people living in cities and their metropolitan areas -- particularly infrastructure investment, immigration & public safety and the impact of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
